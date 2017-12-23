Habib Gulzar Group regrets confusion about products quality

KABUL (Pajhwok): A renowned business family, The Habib Gulzar Group, on Saturday regretted confusion caused by recent reports about the quality and safety of their products for Nestlé.

“The Habib Gulzar Group takes every step necessary to maintain these high standards,” the group said in a statement.

The statement said since 1940, Habib Gulzar Group was a well trusted name of quality and transparency in Afghanistan .

“We have worked day and nights, building a reputable image by distributing high quality products and services to Afghan consumers with international safety standards,” the group said.

“Amongst many of our reputed clients, Nestlé, a Swiss food and beverage company with experience of over 150 years also offers quality products to Afghan consumers.”

The group said its trade with Nestlé, the word’s top bottled water producer, because they followed strict quality control at all levels of production; from reception of raw and packaging materials to processing and distribution of finished products.

“Let us reassure, NESTLÉ MILKPAK and MILKPAK CREAM consumed in Afghanistan are imported in the country in complete compliance with regulatory requirements of CODEX Alimentarius standards followed internationally.”

“All Nestlé products enters Afghan market following strictest quality checks and regulatory standards,” the Habib Gulzar Group said.

“We regret any confusion caused by recent reports. Ensuring the quality and safety of their products is a priority for Nestlé. The Habib Gulzar Group takes every step necessary to maintain these high standards.”

It said the group and Nestlé had agreed to take the journey of providing quality products to Afghan consumers further.

“Whereby the Habib Gulzar Group is investing in a Kabul based manufacturing facility in order to locally produce some of the products for Nestlé in strategic collaboration with Nestlé's newly established local company Nestlé Afghanistan limited.”

The production in this regard is scheduled to start in mid-2018.

