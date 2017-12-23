Spin sensation Rashid’s dream debut sinks Thunder

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan ’s spin sensation Rashid Khan made his presence felt on Friday when he captured two crucial wickets on debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

Playing for Adelaide Strikers, Rashid literally stunned Sydney Thunder batsmen with his unplayable spin at Adelaide Oval, the Times Now reported.

The first Afghan to participate in the BBL, he bagged two scalps for 22. He astounded Ben Rohrer with a delivery that spun a great deal to shatter the stumps. The clueless batsman was sent back to the pavilion for a duck.

Peter Siddle claimed two wickets for six and Ben Laughlin four for 26 to mop up the Thunder tail.

Adelaide posted 163 for six before bundling out the Thunder for 110 in 17.4 overs. It was Rashid who captivated everybody with his skills. Ge voiced his excitement over being picked for the BBL.

The 19-year-old, who powered the Adelaide Strikers to a 53 runs win, got the man of the match award. “I really enjoyed myself. It's a proud moment for me," he said in a post-match comment.

