Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Spin sensation Rashid’s dream debut sinks Thunder

Sports

Spin sensation Rashid’s dream debut sinks Thunder

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Dec 23, 2017 - 09:24

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon’s spin sensation Rashid Khan made his presence felt on Friday when he captured two crucial wickets on debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

Playing for Adelaide Strikers, Rashid literally stunned Sydney Thunder batsmen with his unplayable spin at Adelaide Oval, the Times Now reported.

The first Afghan to participate in the BBL, he bagged two scalps for 22. He astounded Ben Rohrer with a delivery that spun a great deal to shatter the stumps. The clueless batsman was sent back to the pavilion for a duck.

Peter Siddle claimed two wickets for six and Ben Laughlin four for 26 to mop up the Thunder tail.

Adelaide posted 163 for six before bundling out the Thunder for 110 in 17.4 overs. It was Rashid who captivated everybody with his skills. Ge voiced his excitement over being picked for the BBL.

The 19-year-old, who powered the Adelaide Strikers to a 53 runs win, got the man of the match award. “I really enjoyed myself. It's a proud moment for me," he said in a post-match comment.

mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Taekwondo champions get appreciation letters from Afghan mission
U-19 World Cup: Afghan team off to New Zealand
India to host Afghanistan for first ever test match
Afghanistan fall to 11th spot in ICC’s ODI rankings
Ireland win 3rd ODI to clinch series against Afghanistan

Download “Pajhwok” mobile App, on your smartphone to read and access latest news, features, interviews, videos and photos about Afghanistan.

   

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update