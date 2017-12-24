20 Nangarhar doctors, kin kidnapped this year

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Twenty doctors or their family members were kidnapped for ransom in eastern Nangarhar province during this solar year .

Almost all those kidnapped had been released after payment of ransom money and as a result, six specialist doctors migrated to other provinces.

But there was an unfortunate incident in which the kidnapped brother of a doctor was killed by his kidnappers after the ransom money could not paid.

Private Doctors and Clinics Union in Nangarhar says it has so far this year registered 20 incidents of kidnapping involving doctors and their relatives. The union says six doctors have migrated from Nangarhar fearing their abduction.

The union provided a list of individuals who had been kidnapped and then released, but there was no information about the volume of the ransom money paid to the kidnappers.

The list shows Dr. Syed Noor Ali Shah was kidnapped from Jalalabad, the provincial capital. The help of the National Directorate of Security (NDS ) had been sought in securing the release of Dr. Shah, but he was released against ransom money.

Dr. Nazar Gul Arab was kidnapped from Samakhel locality of Behsud district, Dr. Samiullah’s brother was kidnapped from Jalalabad City and released in return for money.

Dr. Mohammad Ayub Shinwari’s brother was kidnapped from Jalalabad and was killed by kidnappers after the ransom money was denied.

The son of another doctor, who was not named, had been kidnapped and released for money.

The six specialist doctors migrated from Nangarhar due to growing insecurity and threat of abducting. The union identified two of the departing doctors as Mohammad Ayub Shinwari and Abdul Qadir Fazli.

Dr. Emal Hassanzai, head of the Union, said he had many times shared the issue with security officials, but no effective step could be taken to address the issue. He said doctors in Jalalabad daily faced threats and asked for money.

Dr. Naser Kamawal, a member of the Provincial Council, acknowledged doctors in Jalalabad faced security threats. He warned most doctors would leave the province if their security issue was not addressed.

Governor Gulab Mangal said the government was responsible for security of all people and asked public cooperation in this regard.

“I want the people to cooperate with government in ensuring security and law and order. Besides individual security, the government is working to ensure people’s social security which can happen when everyone respects the law and coordinates with the government,” he said.

Mangal doubted the list provided by the doctors’ union and said no information had been shared with the government in this regard.

Few weeks earlier, doctors in Nangarhar went on strike to protest the growing insecurity and threats to them and called off their strike after concerned authorities assured them support.

