Ibrahimi, Sadiq talk joint counter-terrorism strategy

Governance & Politics

Ibrahimi, Sadiq talk joint counter-terrorism strategy

By
S. Mudassir Ali Shah
On
Dec 24, 2017 - 11:18

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon and Pakistaninfo-icon, agreeing on the need for boosting bilateral cooperation, have vowed to work together for peace and prosperity in the region.

Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and his Pakistani counterpart Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underlined strong religious, cultural and linguistic commonalities between the neighbours.

At a meeting on the sidelines of the six-nation speakers’ conference in Islamabad on Saturday, Sadiq said Pakistan wanted to strengthen its relations with Afghanistan.

Convener of Pak-Afghan Friendship Group Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and Chairman of National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar were also present.

A peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan and the region at large, Sadiq. “Pakistan believes in mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.”

Pakistan was the largest stakeholder in a peaceful Afghanistan, Sadiq said, adding both nations being victims of terrorism had suffered a lot because of extremism.

He suggested a joint strategy and closer cooperation to address the root-causes of terrorism. The visit of the Afghan parliamentary delegation would help cement bilateral relations, he hoped.

While commending Sadiq’s initiative of organising the conference, Ibrahimi believed the event would help identify vistas of common prosperity through increased regional connectivity.

He said cooperative relations with Islamabad were of immense importance in Afghan foreign policy.

Speakers from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey are participating along with their respective parliamentary delegations in the conference.

The participants will confer on interaction among peace activists, representatives of business and trade community, professionals, academia and experts.

