Would-be suicide bomber held in Laghman
Would-be suicide bomber held in Laghman
MEHTARLAM (Pajhwok): Officials in eastern Laghman province on Sunday claimed thwarting bloody attack by arresting a would-be suicide bomber before he could reach the target.
Sarhadi Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News a would-be suicide bomber was apprehended in Gatal area on the outskirts of Mehtarlam, the provincial capital, on Sunday evening based on a tip-off.
The bomber disguised as a woman wanted to flee the area but he was arrested by security forces during a special operation, he added.
The target of bomber was a security forces’ facility in Mehtarlam but the attempt was foiled and a huge devastation and loss of precious lives thwarted, according to Zwak.
nh
Related Article
Download “Pajhwok” mobile App, on your smartphone to read and access latest news, features, interviews, videos and photos about Afghanistan.
Add new comment