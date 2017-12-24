Would-be suicide bomber held in Laghman

MEHTARLAM (Pajhwok): Officials in eastern Laghman province on Sunday claimed thwarting bloody attack by arresting a would-be suicide bomber before he could reach the target.

Sarhadi Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News a would-be suicide bomber was apprehended in Gatal area on the outskirts of Mehtarlam, the provincial capital, on Sunday evening based on a tip-off.

The bomber disguised as a woman wanted to flee the area but he was arrested by security forces during a special operation, he added.

The target of bomber was a security forces’ facility in Mehtarlam but the attempt was foiled and a huge devastation and loss of precious lives thwarted, according to Zwak.

nh