4 killed, 5 injured in Samangan mine blast

AIBAK (Pajhwok): Four workers were killed, five injured and one missing as a result of a blast inside a coalmine in northern Samangan province on Tuesday, an official said.

Ahmad Ali Hussaini, the district chief of Dara-i-Suf Bala, told Pajhwok Afghan News the coalmine in which the blast happened situated in the Salman locality of Dahna Tour district. The incident happened at around 12:00pm, he added.

Twenty days back, 20 workers were killed in another blast inside the coalmine in Chang Ab site.

