Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

5 bodies found dumped near Ghazni school

Security & Crime

5 bodies found dumped near Ghazni school

By
Saifullah Maftoon
On
Dec 27, 2017 - 02:11

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Talibaninfo-icon militants have killed five young men whose bodies were found dumped near a school in the capital of southern Ghazni province, an official said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Arif Noori, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the bodies were found in Arezo area of the city near a school.

Noori said the men had been killed by insurgents and that police had reached the scene to remove the bodies. The victims were yet to be identified.

Mohammadullah, a resident of the area, said the victims were young men whose bodies remained in the area for a long time.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban’s spokesman, said the slain men were soldiers from Paktika province. He said the men were en route to Kabulinfo-icon from Paktika and were killed in retaliation after they opened fire while being chased.

sa/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Extradited prisoners on hunger strike in Herat jail
Balkh police to obey central govt if situation turns bad
4 border police personnel killed in Faryab blast
Dozens of militants killed in fresh offensives
Paktia Governor House guards beat, hurt police officer

Download “Pajhwok” mobile App, on your smartphone to read and access latest news, features, interviews, videos and photos about Afghanistan.

   

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update