5 bodies found dumped near Ghazni school

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Taliban militants have killed five young men whose bodies were found dumped near a school in the capital of southern Ghazni province, an official said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Arif Noori, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the bodies were found in Arezo area of the city near a school.

Noori said the men had been killed by insurgents and that police had reached the scene to remove the bodies. The victims were yet to be identified.

Mohammadullah, a resident of the area, said the victims were young men whose bodies remained in the area for a long time.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban’s spokesman, said the slain men were soldiers from Paktika province. He said the men were en route to Kabul from Paktika and were killed in retaliation after they opened fire while being chased.

sa/ma