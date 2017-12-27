DIAG collects 700 weapons in the east in 2017

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Nangarhar police on Wednesday submitted 132 weapons they had confiscated during operations and clashes with militants to the Disbandment of Illegal Armed Groups (DIAG) program officials.

Governor Gulab Mangal said police had recovered 132 weapons of different kinds during operations over the past six months and encounters.

The weapons handed over DIAG officials in Jalaabad, the capital of the eastern province, Kalashnikovs, machineguns, rocket launchers, pistols, M4 rifles and others.

The weapons have been confiscated from thieves, smugglers, militants and others and around 50 individuals arrested in connection with them.

Gen. Jawhar, DIAG commander in the east, said they were handed over around 700 weapons in the past 12 months by different security institutions in the east.

He added the DIAG program handed over these weapons to the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Police Chief Lt. Gen. Abdul Rahman Rahimi told reporters that 591 alleged criminals had been arrested in connection with human trafficking, robberies, murders, street crimes and other incidents.

He said all documents of the detained individuals had been transferred to judicial organs for investigation.

Provincial Council member Mohammad Ajmal Umar hailed achievements of police and hoped these achievements would help reduce crimes.

