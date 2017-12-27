Water & Energy minister faces impeachment on Monday

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Wolesi Jirga (WJ) has summoned Water and Energy Minister Ali Ahmad Usmani to appear before it next Monday session for the impeachment motion.

The reason behind Usmai’s impeachment is cited appointing of 120 advisors, spending development budget less than 60 percent and illegal contracting for the construction of Machalgho dam with Pashdan and Almar companies.

However, some lawmakers opposed the move during Wednesday’s session. Gullam Hussain Naseri from Maidan Wardak, without going into details, said “A number of lawmakers are committed to dismissing the efficient minister.”

Keramuddin Reza Zada, a lawmaker from western Ghor province, said Usmani had considerable achievements and he should not be victimized for personnel interests.

He asked lawmakers to leave their interests behind and let a capable minister do his job. There were some lawmakers’ interest in Usmani’s dismissing, he claimed, without naming anyone.

Other lawmakers also held similar views and they urged colleagues not to victimize national interests.

Mohammad Nazir Ahmadzia, second deputy speaker, who chaired today’s session, called impeachment the right and authority of lawmakers and said the decision would be taken based on the minister’s briefing.

Under Article 90th of the Constitution, the Wolesi Jirga with 20 percent vote could impeach a minister.

