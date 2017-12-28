Currency dealers go on countrywide strike over Jalalabad attack

KABUL (Pajhwok): Moneychangers across Afghanistan went on an announced strike on Thursday against an armed attack on a colleague’s shop in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

A day earlier, armed robbers shot dead a moneychanger named Multan as they opened fire at his shop in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s capital, and wounded five other people including secretary of the shop and three women .

Around 200 moneychangers in Sara-i-Shahzada (moneychangers center) in capital Kabul shattered down their shops in protest against the yesterday’s incident, demanding protection from armed robbers.

Qazi Mir Afghan, head of Afghanistan Moneychangers Association, who joined the protest, said all money exchanging services were shut across the country to protest the negligence of the government in improving the security situation.

He said they would continue their protest until the government accepted their demands. Moneychangers and traders would transfer their assets to foreign countries if the government did not improve their security, he warned.

Ziaur Rahman Alokozay, a senior member of Afghanistan Moneychangers Association, read out a resolution letter during the protest. He condemned the attack on moneychangers in Jalalabad and asked security organs to find and arrest the perpetrators.

The resolution letter asked the government to improve security of moneychangers and traders and award severe punishment to those involved in robbing and kidnapping traders at gun point.

Mehdi Ahang, another moneychanger, said security organs had failed to protect moneychangers. “We warn the government that would we stop our activities in Afghanistan if it cannot improve security,” he said.

Haji Amin Jan Khosti, former head of Afghanistan Moneychangers Association, said, “Kidnapping and killing of moneychangers is unacceptable to us, the government must prevent this.”

He said the government should counter mafia groups, which he called a threat to investment and workforce in Afghanistan.

There is no statistics about kidnapping and killing of moneychangers, but such cases usually happen in Kabul and a number of other provinces.

