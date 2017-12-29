Pajhwok Services

Taliban kill 4 border police in Nangarhar ambush

Security & Crime

Taliban kill 4 border police in Nangarhar ambush

By
Yousuf Zarifi
On
Dec 29, 2017 - 00:37

JALALABAD (Pajhwok):  Talibaninfo-icon militants ambushed and killed four border police on the Jalalabad-Torkham highway in Ghanikhel district of eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday.

The border police belonging to the fifth brigade were on their way to Kot district when they came under attack near Marko bazaar at about 9am, the governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani said.

A security official said the Taliban who attacked the border police were disguised as local police, a claim rejected by the Ghanikhel district chief Abdul Wahab.

