Unity govt determined to crush all terrorists

KABUL (Pajhwok): After Thursday’s savage attack that left dozens dead and wounded including women and children, the national unity government leaders said their resolve to crush terrorists remains firm and such groups should know they cannot reach their goals by shedding innocent blood.

Not only the global community but Afghan leaders and journalist groups have strongly condemned Thursday’s suicide attack on a media office and the culture centre in Kabul, in which 41 people, including women and children, lost their lives.

The attack, claimed by so-called Islamic State or Daesh group, targeted a panel discussion about the former Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan , attended by university students and teachers. There was one suicide blast and two landmine explosions.

A statement from the Presidential Palace in Kabul termed the attack ‘ a crime against humanity’ quoted President Ashraf Ghani as saying. It was against Islamic and all human values, Ghani said of the attack on Tabeyan Culture Center.

The statement said the Afghan government had a strong resolve to eliminate all terrorist groups and the Afghan security and defense forces would combat terrorists in all parts of the country until they were annihilated.

Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah was quoted in a statement from his office as calling the Daesh-claimed attack as an attack on the country’s achievements and people’s civic rights.

The CEO said such attacks could not harm people’s culture values and the freedom of expression and instead earned the perpetrators more hate and shame.

The National Security Council (NSC) has also denounced Thursday’s attack. A NSC statement quoted National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar as saying that the terrorists by continuing their barbarity and inhuman acts this time attacked a culture center.

“I swear the enemy will never succeed in reaching goals by terrorist attacks. Our brotherhood is unparalleled; they will destroy all groups of terrorists with their unity.”

The Civilian Protection Advocacy Group (CPAG) in a statement condemned the attack on the Hazara community culture centre and asked the Afghan government to immediately carry out necessary measures for protection of civilians.

The group said it was concerned about the little heed paid to civilians’ protection in the war-torn country and added the situation in Kabul and urban centers was deteriorating fast.

The group said the government and security forces had failed to protect civilians in congested areas.

The attack was also strongly condemned by the United Nations, the US, the UK, EU, OIC, China, India, Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait and others.

At home, several journalist and their advocacy groups held meetings to condemn the attack.

