Police officer released from Taliban captivity in Badakhshan

Security & Crime

آرشيف

Police officer released from Taliban captivity in Badakhshan

By
Gul Mohammad Tanha
On
Dec 30, 2017 - 14:48

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): A police officer kidnapped by the Talibaninfo-icon in the Yaftal-i-Paen district of northeastern Badakhshan province has been freed against 300,000 afghanis ransom money, an official said.

Col. Tash Mohammad, police chief of the Yafal-i-Paen district, said the Taliban kidnapped Serg. Mahbobullah, police chief of Arghanjkhwa district, three days back from the Sokhta Koh area when he wanted to go home.

He said with the help and continued efforts of elders and local influential people the officer was freed on Friday against 300,000 afghanis.

He did not say who paid the Taliban the amount.

Tash added: “The Taliban on daily bases patrol in the villages of Yaftal-i-Paen district and take people doubtful to them. Most of the army and police personnel who want to go to their homes had been detained by the Taliban.”

