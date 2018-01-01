Govt asked to end infighting in national interest

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Political Parties Cooperation Council (PPCC) on Monday renewed its demand for timely parliamentary elections, asking the government to resolve its internal differences in the national interest.

The council’s leadership board, headed by Abdur Rab Rassoul Sayyaf, held a meeting on Sunday and discussed some important issues and public concerns.

The PPCC once again asked the government to ensure this year’s elections were held as scheduled and warned any delay or excuses in holding the vote would have no good consequences for the nation.

The coalition of several political parties said transparency in election process was a serious demand of people and fundamental reforms in the electoral system should be given a practical shape and not confined only to paper.

Meanwhile, Massoud Trashtwal, spokesman for the High Council of Coalition for Salvation of Afghanistan , said the PPCC meeting urged the government to resolve its internal problems as soon as possible and act based on national interests.

“If the government fails in resolving these problems, the PPCC is ready to mediate for finding a responsible solution”, he said.

Differences between the Presidential Palace and Atta Mohammad Noor, executive director of Jamiat-i-Islami Afghanistan (JIA), deepened after President Ashraf Ghani approved resignation of Noor as Baklh governor.

However, Noor had said he would continue as governor of Balkh province and only the JIA could remove him.

