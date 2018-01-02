Pajhwok Services

5 health workers kidnapped in Ghor

Jan 02, 2018 - 16:35

FIROZKOH (Pajhwok):  Five employees of the Public Healthinfo-icon Department, including a woman, were abducted on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen in western Ghorinfo-icon province, on official said

Ghulam Nabi Yagana , head of the Public Health Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the workers were kidnapped from the Allah Yar locality while administrating vaccination.

The health workers were kidnapped because the vaccination drive was not launched from the area which is the stronghold of armed men.

Deputy Police Chief Ziaudin Saqib said the Allah Yar are was under the Talibaninfo-icon control and said the group did nothing for the release of health employees.

Leaders of the area started communications with Taliban to release the workers, he said. The Taliban have said nothing regarding this.

