District police chief killed, 2 wounded in Farah ambush
FARAH (Pajhwok): The police chief for Pushtrod district has been killed as a result of a clash in western Farah province, an official said on Tuesday.
The deputy police chief, Gulbahar Mujahid, told Pajhwok Afghan News Commander Ibrahim was killed in a Taliban ambush late on Monday.
At least two others were wounded in the attack, which took place when Mujahid was visiting check-posts in the district.
Meanwhile, the governor’s office said in a statement the commander was initially injured and succumbed to his injures at hospital.
As usual, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
