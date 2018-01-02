Pajhwok Services

District police chief killed, 2 wounded in Farah ambush

Security & Crime

By
Benyamin Bariz
On
Jan 02, 2018 - 10:18

FARAH (Pajhwok): The police chief for Pushtrod district has been killed as a result of a clash in western Farah province, an official said on Tuesday.

The deputy police chief, Gulbahar Mujahid, told Pajhwok Afghan News Commander Ibrahim was killed in a Talibaninfo-icon ambush late on Monday.

At least two others were wounded in the attack, which took place when Mujahid was visiting check-posts in the district.

Meanwhile, the governor’s office said in a statement the commander was initially injured and succumbed to his injures at hospital.

As usual, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

