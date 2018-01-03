2 civilians killed, 4 injured in Helmand blast

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): At least two people were killed and four other wounded in a roadside bomb in the Washir district of the southern Helmand province, and official said on Wednesday.

Omar Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident occurred at around 1:00pm in Sangainalam locality when a roadside bomb hit passenger car.

The car was en route from Greshk to Washir district, he said.

Nasrullah, the resident of locality, said local people had evacuated the dead and injured but there exact number of dead people could not be ascertained.

No group has been taken the responsibility of the blast.

