Contract for salt extraction from Ghoryan mine signed

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) on Tuesday awarded a contract for sedimentary salt extraction to a private firm in the Ghoryan district of western Herat province.

The project will create job opportunities for 2,000 people, said acting Minister Nargis Nehan after inking the contract with the Nasir Omid Salt Extraction Company in Kabul.

She said about 25,000 metric tonnes of salt would excavated from the sedimentary mine in Ghoryan annually. The company will deposit a royalty payment of 1,065 afs against for each tonne of salt/

As a result, she said, MoMP would collect 26 million afs on an annual basis. The company promised paying 120,000 afs to the ministry for renting out land during the period.

Moreover, the firm promised investing an amount of $400,000 into the salt extracting project and employing as many as 2,000 people.

Nehan said: “We have incorporated a new condition into the contract to preclude any compromise on the royalty amount. We will not reduce the royalty amount and if the company asked for it, we will terminate the contract.”

She hoped the company would carry out its work in a successful manner with regard to extracting salt. The ministry is mulling over granting contracts for some other mines in 2018.

Basir Ahmad, a representative of the company, said the firm was committed to extracting the sedimentary salt in compliance with the law, completing work at the earliest possible in a transparent manner.

In September 2017, the High Economic Council called bids for the salt extraction in Ghoryan. After two rounds of bidding, the Nasir Omid Salt Extraction Company won the project.

sns/mud