Flexibility, redundancy built into its Afghan supply lines: US

Governance & Politics

By
Lalit K Jha
On
Jan 04, 2018 - 10:44

WASHINGTON (Pajhwok): The United States has built flexibility and redundancy into its Afghan supply lines to avoid overreliance on any single option, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The announcement came amidst increased US-Pak tension given that in the past Islamabad had been quick to suspend the ground lines of communications (GLOC) in such circumstances.

“The US favors supply routes via Pakistaninfo-icon because of cost, but we have built flexibility and redundancy into our supply lines into and out of Afghanistaninfo-icon to avoid overreliance on any single option,” the Department of Defense spokesman said.

Lt Col Mike Andrews said this when asked Pajhwok Afghan News if the United States could sustain itself in Afghanistan if GLOC was closed by Pakistan once again.

Due to operational security, the Pentagon did not provide a specific percentage of US supplies going into Afghanistan through multiple routes.

Currently, there are about 14,000 US forces in Afghanistan. As such its supply needs are far less than when it once touched more than 100,000 troops during the Obama administration.

“Due to the lower level of US troops, supply needs are lower.  I cannot state specific decreases, however,” remarked the Pentagon spokesman.

