NDS seizes poor quality medicine imported from Pakistan

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Afghan intelligence forces seized poor quality drugs worth of 12.7 million afghanis illegally imported from Pakistan , an official said on Thursday.

Governor’ spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani told Pajhwok Afghan News that the medicine were placed in 500 boxes and was found in a truck in the seventh police district of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar.

He said that the medicines were of poor quality and illegally trafficked to Nangarhar province. But National Directorate of Security (NDS ) personnel seized it after receiving tip-off.

The drug was planned to be transferred to Gorogi area of Dor Baba district where it would then attached with fake labels, he said.

After the attachment of fake labels, the drug was then offered to markets in Jalalabad and other areas as standard and high quality product, he said.

Khogyani said one person was detained in connection of the issue and he was currently under investigation.

In a different incident, the governor’s spokesman said that two militants and a kidnapper were arrested during an operation in Ghanikhel district of Nangarhar on Wednesday night.

