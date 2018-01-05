Pajhwok Services

33 Taliban killed, 18 wounded & 2 caught alive: MoD

Security & Crime

33 Taliban killed, 18 wounded & 2 caught alive: MoD

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Jan 05, 2018 - 11:56

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Thirty-three Talibaninfo-icon insurgents have been killed and 18 others wounded in security operations in different parts of the country, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The operations were conducted in Nangarhar, Kunar, Ghazni, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Uruzgan, Zabul, Faryab and Helmand provinces in the past 24 hours.

A statement from MoD said 33 militants were killed and 18 others wounded while two suspects were detained by the security forces.

It added a car and 12 motorbikes belonging to the Taliban, who are yet to comment on the MoD claim, were also destroyed in the offensives.

