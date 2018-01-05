Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Afghan-Pakistan trade volume hits an all-time low

Business & Economics

Afghan-Pakistan trade volume hits an all-time low

By
S. Mudassir Ali Shah
On
Jan 05, 2018 - 08:51

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The volume of annual trade between Afghanistaninfo-icon and Pakistaninfo-icon has slumped from 2.6 billion to just $1.6, says a leader of the business community.

Induced by persistent bilateral tensions at the political level, the drop in trade is a matter of grave concern for businesspeople from the neighbouring countries,

Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry head Ziaul Haq Sarhadi believed trade between the two nations could be enhanced to $7.5 billion annually if the two governments removed hurdles at different levels.

Sarhadi, who is also president of Frontier Customs Agents Group Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sought a dispassionate review of the Pak-Afghan Transit Trade Agreement, which needed rectifications.

In 2014-15, he recalled, bilateral trade had witnessed an increase of 65 percent and the volume had crossed the figure of $2.5 billion.

However, Kabulinfo-icon-Islamabad hostilities, unfavourable business conditions and shifting of a major portion of trade to the Chabahar Port in Iran triggered a precipitous decline in trade between the two states.

The trade volume is further shrinking, according to Sarhadi, who stressed the need for relaxing customs rules, facilitating the transportation of goods and modifying the transit trade agreement.

mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Contract for salt extraction from Ghoryan mine signed
Tajikistan reopens border with Afghanistan after 2 weeks
Turkmenistan extends power export to Afghanistan for a month
Afghanistan’s revenue higher than target this FY
Private media gets 50pc cut in license fee, bank guarantee

Download “Pajhwok” mobile App, on your smartphone to read and access latest news, features, interviews, videos and photos about Afghanistan.

   

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update