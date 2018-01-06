Pajhwok Services

MoJ foils efforts to grab over 3,500 acres land this year

Governance & Politics

MoJ foils efforts to grab over 3,500 acres land this year

Jan 06, 2018 - 15:37

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said on Saturday 3,526 acres of government land has been stopped from being usurped during the ongoing solar yearinfo-icon.

 In line with the relevant law, the ministry has to protect the state’s financial and legal interest, as well as movable and immovable assets, especially landed property, a statement from the ministry said.

 Professional individuals at MoJ, after unexhausted efforts, were able to prevent the usurpation of over 3,000 acres of land, including 4,209 square metres of commercial land, 34,874 square metres of agricultureinfo-icon land, 21 shops, 10 plots, 3 apartments, over 306 million afghanis, more than $14 million and 13,000 euros.

Based on the law, all government institutions are bound to refer to the MoJ in case their assets are grabbed.

