US also freezes $2b in military assistance to Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Pajhwok): The United States has suspended about $2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan , with the White House linking the decision to its frustration over Islamabad’s reluctance to deny the Taliban and Haqqani network safe havens.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters the US was willing to lift the suspension if Pakistan took decisive actions against these terrorist groups. “We would restore the aid if we see decisive movements against the terrorists, who are as much of a threat against Pakistan as they are against us.”

The White House National Security Council spokesperson said the suspension included around $1 billion in security assistance, including foreign military funding (FMF) from prior years for equipment not yet delivered and $255 million in 2016 FMF funding that was notified to Congress in August 2017.

“The suspension also includes around $900 million in Coalition Support Funds. Exceptions to the suspension will be made on a case-by-case basis to allow for certain kinds of security assistance deemed critical to US national security interests,” the spokesperson said.

“This is a suspension and not a cut-off. No funds have been reprogrammed, and we are hopeful of future cooperation from Pakistan that would allow the suspension to be lifted,” the spokesperson added.

Responding to questions, Mattis said Pakistan was capable of “of doing what we're trying to do together.” The United States was still working with Pakistan, he said, but refrained from going into details.

The Trump administration expected Pakistan would not allow Taliban and Haqqani network leaders to operate freely in the country and would try to ensure they were unable to conduct cross-border operations in Afghanistan , collect money or move weapons, an official said.

“That has been a real advantage to the Taliban and the Haqqani network that they can find rest and respite in Pakistan during the winter months. We are really looking for them to change their policies toward the Taliban and Haqqani network and make it more difficult for these groups to be able to operate safely from Pakistan,” the official said.

Taliban and the Haqqani network continue to enjoy safe haven inside Pakistan, according to the official alleged. “This step that we have taken, suspending security aid to Pakistan, shows that we are dissatisfied with the actions and the continued linkages we see between the Pakistani security services and the Haqqani network.”

The US has “a number of tools in its toolkit” and can “take unilateral” steps. But at this time, it prefers to cooperate with Pakistan and is hopeful about it.

“But right now, we're frustrated. And we want to indicate Pakistan our seriousness about the issue of dealing with safe havens. This has been a problem for the past 15 years and has been one of the major reasons that our efforts in Afghanistan have been frustrated,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

