Govt’s infighting threatening Wolesi Jirga polls: Watchdogs

Governance & Politics

Azizullah Hamdard
Jan 08, 2018 - 20:16

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Some civil societyinfo-icon organizations and election watchdogs on Monday expressed their concern over what they called “unknown fate” of future elections and said transparent polls remained the only choice with the government to get the country out of existing crisis.

They told reporters here the launch of the Selection Committee’s work was against the law and that the president had introduced a new member to the selection committee to represent civil society against the election law.

Naeem Ayubzada, head of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistaninfo-icon (TEFA), said the fate of future elections in Afghanistan was not known because it had become a complex issue for the unity government.

He said the government lacked the will to conduct elections and called the internal power struggle a big challenge in this regard. He asked the government to end its internal crisis soon.

“If the situation persists, policies of the international community may change regarding Afghanistan, and the achievements of the past 16 years would go in vain,” warned Ayubzada.

“We want the parliamentary and districts council elections to be conducted on its due time without meddling from externalinfo-icon actors. We don’t want violation of law,...and compromises to benefit a particular party.”

In their resolution, the civil society organizations and election watchdogs said the resumption of the Selection Committee's work was against the law. They asked the government to fully cooperate with the election bodies in holding this year’s elections as scheduled.

They also demanded of the election commission to get prepared for holding transparent and fair elections while preserving its own independence and regaining the trust of the masses.

