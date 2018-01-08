UNAMA reveals its findings of Thursday’s Kabul attack

KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has released its preliminary findings into the January 4 suicide attack in Kabul.

The attack killed 13 civilians and injured another 19, according to a statement from UNAMA received by Pajhwok Afghan News on Sunday.

Earlier, officials had said at least 13 policemen were killed and 22 others, including six civilians, were wounded in the suicide attack in Banayee area near Shinozada Private Hospital on Thursday.

A large number of security personnel had gathered in the area for a crackdown on shopkeepers involved in trading illicit substances.

The attack, claimed by Islamic State (IS), took place in the evening when the bomber detonated his body-borne improvised explosive device after the arrival of anti-riot police at a violent disturbance between security officials and shopkeepers that had been ongoing for several hours in the east of the capital, it said.

“Twelve of the 13 slain were police officials, performing legitimate law enforcement functions of helping to restore order and safety for civilians during a violent incident,” added the statement.

UNAMA reminded all parties that Afghan National Police (ANP) personnel were regarded as civilians unless they were directly participating in hostilities.

“The officers killed in the attack were not engaged in the armed conflict. Civilians may never be the object of an attack at any time or in any place.”

It said the use of indiscriminate explosive devices in civilian populated areas, in circumstances almost certain to cause immense suffering to civilians, may amount to war crimes. “UNAMA unequivocally condemns the attack.”

The statement quoted the Acting-head of UNAMA, Toby Lanzer, as extending condolences on behalf of everyone in the Mission to those grieving and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Pr/sns