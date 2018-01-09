Deny Taliban, Haqqanis safe havens, US asks Pakistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Days after suspending security assistance to its persistently troublesome ally in the war on terror, the Trump administration has asked Pakistan to deny the Taliban and Haqqanis safe havens on its soil.

Army Col. Rob Manning told Pentagon reporters on Monday: “Our expectations are straightforward: Taliban and Haqqani leadership and attack planners should no longer be able to find safe haven or conduct operations from Pakistani soil.”

Also the director of press operations at the Pentagon, he expected Pakistan to take decisive action to eradicate terrorism and expressed America’s willingness to work with Pakistan for a resolution

Up to $900 million was set aside for Pakistan in Coalition Support Funds in the National Defense Authorization Act for 2017, but the amount was put on hold last week.

He said: “That amount has been suspended, not cancelled or reprogrammed, as we continue to hope that Pakistan will take decisive action against the terrorist and militant groups that we seek.”

Also on Monday, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief chided Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists. Mike Pompeo said: "We see that Pakistan is continuing to provide safe havens for terrorists who present risks to the US."

"We are doing our best to inform the Pakistanis that that is no longer going to be acceptable," he told CBS News in an interview, saying the continuance of that situation was no longer acceptable to the US.

PAN Monitor/mud