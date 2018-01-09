Poor implementation ruins Constitution: Senators

KABUL (Pajhwok): After a joint report of Pajhwok Afghan News and Lawyers Association on violations of the Constitution, some senators on Tuesday expressed concern over the poor state of the supreme law’s implementation.

The report said 94 articles of the Constitution have been violated, with four of 10 people having little information about the basic law and more than half complaining they have no access to justice.

People say of every 10 individuals three enjoy their legal rights, and that the law has brought positive changes to the lives of six out of every 10 Afghans. Many call the freedom of expression the best right they have been granted by the constitution.

The government is weak in implementing the law, as the parliament has also failed to discharge its responsibilities. The absence of judicial institutions in half of the districts has restricted law enforcement in some areas.

The Constitution has 12 chapters and 162 articles and approved 14 years back.

Safiullah Hashami, a member of the Meshrano Jirga or Senate from Samangan province, accused government officials of not respecting the Constitution and said: “When the elites are involved in violation of Constitution we should not expect the existing crisis to come to an end.”

He added most of the current problems in the country stemmed from constitutional violations and absence of the rule of law. “The government should strive to make sure the supreme law of the country is implemented and should not allow the Constitution to be violated.”

Lawmaker Zalmai Zabuli also expressed concern over violations of Constitution and added government officials were involved in a majority of violations of the supreme law.

But Jumma Din Gyanwal, a lawmaker, said the executive and judiciary branches of the government shared a major part of the constitutional violations, a process still ongoing.

Senate Chairman Fazal Hadi Musliyar, expressing his concern over the situation, said all should respect the supreme law and no one should be allowed to violate the Constitution.

He said the existing crisis in the country could only be resolved through implementation of the Constitution.

ma