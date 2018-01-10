Projects worth 2.6b afs executed in Nangarhar last year

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Local officials say 190 major projects worth 2.6 billion afghanis were implemented in eastern Nangarhar province last fiscal year.

The projects include reconstruction , health services, education and basic facilities in rural areas across the province.

Governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal told Pajhwok Afghan News he was appointed one month before the beginning of 1395, when the security situation was bad.

He claimed taking steps to find a solution to this problem. But despite security challenges, efforts were made for implementation of development and reconstruction projects.

The governor said he met cabinet members, the president, as well as representatives of different embassies and donor organisations secure projects for the province.

He added work on 529 projects started at the beginning of the new fiscal year, generating job opportunities for more than 100,000 people. Afghanistan fiscal year starts on December 22.

Mangal said 190 major projects worth 2.6 billion afghanis had been implemented last year (1395) while work on unfinished schemes was still underway.

He added the projects including deep water wells, retaining walls, cold storage, rural roads, irrigation dams, streams and canals and some other initiatives had been executed in all districts.

For eight schools, new buildings were constructed while seven others had their buildings rebuilt. In the area of health, the local administration took effective steps to provide better services.

Required equipment was purchased for the Jalalabad Zonal Hospital, Kidney Hospital and Fatimat-ul-Zahra Hospital.

The emergency department was activated at the Chaparhar district hospital. Hundreds of motorcycles and dozens of ambulances were provided to the Public Health Department.

Mangal said two electricity transformers were also installed and a major power project benefitting thousands of people implemented last year.

He said the industrial sector was also boosted as 30 more factories were opened in the Sheikh Mesri Industrial Township alone.

Many education, health, agriculture and industrial projects were completed successfully in different districts. He said the construction of a 14 kilometers road worth 167 million afghanis was ongoing in Kama.

Besides the development effort, the security situation was also paid attention. None of Nangarhar’s districts had fallen to rebel groups, he claimed.

Meanwhile, a number of public representatives and residents appreciated the local administration’s performance in the reconstruction area. However, said fighting corruption, security problems and some other parts were not paid enough attention.

Provincial Council Secretary Zabihullah Zamarai, said he had personally traveled to Kabul with the governor in quest of projects for Nangarhar. But he faulted the projects supervision process. The quality of most schemes was poor and they might be unraveled soon, he believed.

Another provincial council member, Ashab Wali Muslim said the governor paid due attention to uplift projects but the security problem, corruption, and issues in the education sector still persisted.

