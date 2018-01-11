9 oil importing firms owe 229bn afs in unpaid taxes

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Wolesi Jirga on Wednesday said several oil importing companies had defaulted on taxes amounting to 229 billion afghanis in the past four years.

The lower house of parliament had appointed a delegation comprised of six commissions of the house to assess the tax exemption on fuel imports.

Abdul Qadir Zazai, secretary of the lower house and head of the delegation, presented the assessments of the six commissions on tax exemptions between the Afghan solar years 1390 and 1394.

Zazai said that the delegation had been able to review documents of all oil importing companies over the last six months.

Their findings showed nine companies had imported millions of tons of fuel beyond the amount exempted from tax, he said.

He said the companies included Riksar, Ghazanfar, Zamari Samay, Khawar Group, National, Super Prozha Parwan, North Atlantic, General Logistic and Ahmad Yar.

These companies were responsible to pay the taxes on fuel they imported in higher amount than defined in the tax exception form.

“Our assessments show these companies owe more than 229 billion afghanis in taxes on importing extra amount of fuel than defined by the tax exception form,” he added.

Zazai asked the lower house to introduce 17 other companies refusing to provide their documents and appear before the lower house session to the Attorney General Office.

He asked the government leaders to suspend the tax exemption form that caused corruption.

A number of other members of the lower house expressed concern over the findings and demanded approval of the report.

Wolesi Jirga speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi asked lawmakers to vote on the issue. The lawmakers agreed to tax payment by the mentioned companies and introduction of the 17 companies to the AGO.

The speaker asked the delegation to share a copy of the report with the AGO and another copy with the Ministry of Finance.

