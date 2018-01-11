Khost police recapture Taliban-hijacked vehicles

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Security forces have recaptured military vehicles hijacked by militants during an operation in southeastern Khost province, an official said Thursday.

Police chief Brig. Gen. Mohammad Daud Amin told Pajhwok Afghan News police and intelligence operatives confiscated the vehicles last week.

The Taliban had hijacked the vehicles including two pick-up and one Humvee in the Janikhel district. The police chief did not provide the exact date and timing of the operation.

Amin said about 61 various landmines, two Kalashnikovs, a rocket launcher and several military jerseys were also seized during the operation.

Four individuals held in connection with a cache of drugs were referred to security organs. He said police had arrested several other men were in connection with weapons and criminal cases.

sa/ma