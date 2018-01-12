8 rebels killed, weapons destroyed in Helmand, Laghman raids

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Eight Taliban have been killed in airstrikes in southern Helmand and eastern Laghman provinces, and official and a statement said on Friday.

Governor spokesman Sarhadi Zwak told Pajhwok Afghan News Afghan Air Force (AAF) targeted militants’ safe havens in the Alingar district of Laghman on Thursday evening.

Four Taliban were killed and a machine gun in their possession was destroyed in airstrike in the Haidar Ghar area, he added.

Separately, four more Taliban were killed and two suspected rebels arrested in Afghan Special Forces Operation in the Musa Kala district of Helmand province, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

Militants stock of arms was also destroyed during the night raid, the statement said.

nh