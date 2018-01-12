Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

8 rebels killed, weapons destroyed in Helmand, Laghman raids

Security & Crime

8 rebels killed, weapons destroyed in Helmand, Laghman raids

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
Jan 12, 2018 - 12:46

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Eight Talibaninfo-icon have been killed in airstrikes in southern Helmand and eastern Laghman provinces, and official and a statement said on Friday.

Governor spokesman Sarhadi Zwak told Pajhwok Afghan News Afghan Air Force (AAF) targeted militants’ safe havens in the Alingar district of Laghman on Thursday evening.

Four Taliban were killed and a machine gun in their possession was destroyed in airstrike in the Haidar Ghar area, he added.

Separately, four more Taliban were killed and two suspected rebels arrested in Afghan Special Forces Operation in the Musa Kala district of Helmand province, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

Militants stock of arms was also destroyed during the night raid, the statement said.

nh

 

Tags: 

Related Article

2 killed, 6 injured in Ghor blast
16 held in connection to different crimes in Kabul
Watchdog pessimistic about timely Wolesi Jirga polls
Motorists offer bribe to avoid number 39 curse
US soldier injured in clash with Daesh in Nangarhar

Download “Pajhwok” mobile App, on your smartphone to read and access latest news, features, interviews, videos and photos about Afghanistan.

   

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update