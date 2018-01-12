ACB officially launches Afghanistan Premier League

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has officially announced the launch of Afghanistan Premier League (APL) in a ceremony held in Kabul, a statement from the ACB said on Friday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the regard was signed between ACB Chairman Atif Mashal and executing partner, Snixer Sport .

“It is indeed a proud moment for Afghanistan Cricket Board and a milestone for Afghan cricket as Afghanistan is now able to have an international league of its own,” Mashal said while speaking at the event held at Kabul Intercontinental Hotel He added the APL would provide a valuable opportunity for Afghan players to play alongside major names in international cricket, which would not only enable Afghan players to benefit from the league financially but it will also add as another revenue generating stream for ACB.

He praised investors who have invested in the local Shpageeza Cricket League and encouraged them to invest in APL as well.

The event was also attended by high-profile government officials including cabinet ministers, members of parliament and representatives of the business community. The deputy of Lower House of Parliament, Haji Nazir Ahmadzai said: “It is indeed a privilege to be a part of a ceremony marking the development of Afghan cricket, ,that has already been an instrumental source of joy and pride for the nation that has suffered from decades of adversities.

Afghan Minister of Information and Telecommunications, Shahzad Aryuobi also addressed the event and said that Afghan Cricket has built a good image of Afghanistan throughout the world .

ACB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shafiqullah Stanikzai spoke highly of ACB’s achievements over the last years, especially pointing those in 2017.

He said: “ While 2017 was truly a special and historic year for Afghan cricket, we have started 2018 on a high note as we launch the Afghanistan Premier League – it is a dream come true for us.” Stanikzai said that the APL will provide a good opportunity for players to learn from renowned coaches that will strengthen their technicalities and add to their experience.

Member of ACB board, Ahmad Shah Sangdil said that the Afghan players represent Afghanistan in a way that promotes peace and serves as a source for people all over the world to look at the country from a positive perspective. He also pointed to the importance of APL to contribute to ACB’s financial self-reliance in the long term.

Speaking at the ceremony Ashish Sethi, the CEO of Snixer Sports said: “The inaugural edition of APL will feature five franchises that will play 23 matches over a three-week period. All matches of the league will be played in the UAE and televised live on popular TV channels.”

