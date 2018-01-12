Pajhwok Services

Sports

Afghanistan take on Pakistan in U-19 WC opening match

Javed Hamim Kakar
Jan 12, 2018 - 14:10

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The first match and tournament opener of Uner-19 Worldinfo-icon Cup (U-19 WC) would be played between Afghanistaninfo-icon and Pakistaninfo-icon at cobham oval on Saturday, an official said on Friday.

Teams from 16-nation taking part in the global event have been divided into four groups. Afghanistan, Pakistan Sri Lanka and Ireland are placed in group D.

Farid Hotak, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News on telephonic conversation the national team would be facing Pakistan in the tomorrow contest.

He added players had been in New Zeland from the past three week. During the period they had good practice sessions and got familiar to the weather condition.

Skipper Nawin-ul-Haq said the team was fully prepared for all the tournament games specially the contest with Pakistan.

He said his team had recently beaten Pakistan two times and the pressure was on them.

