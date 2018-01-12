Ziae spurns claims of new Balkh governor introduction at Shaheen Corps

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Shaheen Military Corps in northern Balkh province rejected rumours regarding the introduction of new governor at the military facility.

Hassan Ziae, spokesman for the Shaheen Military Corps, said the new Balkh governor was not brought to the facility for introduction and the government had no programme of this nature.

Recently rumours surfaced that new Balkh Governor Eng. Daud had been introduced at the Shaheen Military Corps in Dehdadi district and launched his work from there.

The rumours got strengthened after the trip of Army chief, deputy security chief of Interior Ministry and other high ranking security officials to Shaheen Military Corps.

Ziae termed the security situation of Balkh stable and added there was no major security issue in the province.

He blamed some media outlets and social media users for spreading false rumours on critical issues.

President Ashraf Ghani recently accepted Noor’s resignation and introduced Eng. Daud his replacement as Balkh Governor. The Presidential Palace move irked the former governor and executive head of the Jamiat-i-Islami (JI) and strong opposed his removal

Noor said he submitted his resignation last year based on some conditions which had not been met and he would leave office at the advice of JI.

On Saturday, Noor told a gathering in Mazar-i-Sharif that his party JI gave legitimacy to the last presidential election which had otherwise no legitimacy. Noor accused CEO Abdullah of 80 percent contributing to the making of conspiracies against him.

nh