Book highlighting Mughal-Afghan relations published

Education

Book highlighting Mughal-Afghan relations published

By
S. Mudassir Ali Shah
On
Jan 13, 2018 - 10:38

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A new book highlighting Mughal-Afghan relations in South Asia has been published, recording significant historical events.

Dr Himayatullah Yaqubi, a research fellow at the National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research at the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad, has authored the book.

Reasons for rivalry between the ethnic groups have been explained in the book, which provides information on relations between the Mughals and Afghans -- the largest ethnic groups and political rivals from 1526 to 1707.

Giving a detailed account of major movements in a historical perspective, the six-chapter publication carries pictures of noted Pakhtun nationalist leaders and Mughal emperors.

