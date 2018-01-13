U-19 World Cup: Afghanistan route Pakistan in opener

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan routed Pakistan in the opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup in Whangarei, New Zealand, on Saturday

Batting first, the Pakistanis -- two time champions -- were bowled out for 188 runs and set the Afghanistan -- the current Asian Cup holders -- a 189 runs target in the 50 overs game.

Afghan chased down the target in 48 over to record a five-wicket win -- thanks to an unbeaten 76 by Darwish Rasouli, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his superb batting.

ACB spokesman Farid Hotak told Pajhwok Afghan News Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. For Afghans, Azmatullah Omari and Qais Ahmad clinched three wickets each.

Afghan skipper Naveenul Haq grabbed two scalps. For the winners, Darwish top-scored with 76 not out, Akram Alikhel (46), Rahmanullah Kurbaz (31) and Nisar Wahdat (19).

sa/mud