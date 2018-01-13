Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

U-19 World Cup: Afghanistan route Pakistan in opener

Sports

U-19 World Cup: Afghanistan route Pakistan in opener

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jan 13, 2018 - 10:41

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon routed Pakistaninfo-icon in the opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Worldinfo-icon Cup in Whangarei, New Zealand, on Saturday

Batting first, the Pakistanis -- two time champions -- were bowled out for 188 runs and set the Afghanistan -- the current Asian Cup holders -- a 189 runs target in the 50 overs game.

Afghan chased down the target in 48 over to record a five-wicket win -- thanks to an unbeaten 76 by Darwish Rasouli, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his superb batting.

ACB spokesman Farid Hotak told Pajhwok Afghan News Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. For Afghans,  Azmatullah Omari and Qais Ahmad clinched three wickets each.

Afghan skipper Naveenul Haq grabbed two scalps. For the winners, Darwish top-scored with 76 not out, Akram Alikhel (46), Rahmanullah Kurbaz (31) and Nisar Wahdat (19).

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Afghanistan take on Pakistan in U-19 WC opening match
ACB officially launches Afghanistan Premier League
Afghanistan stun Bangladesh ahead of U-19 WC
Afghanistan name squads for Zimbabwe series
Afghanistan to take on Pakistan in U-19 Cup opener

Download “Pajhwok” mobile App, on your smartphone to read and access latest news, features, interviews, videos and photos about Afghanistan.

   

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update