Haqqanis behind escalating violence: Radmanesh

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Haqqani network , aided by regional intelligence networks, is behind the spike in violence in Afghanistan , a Ministry of Defence (MoD) official alleges.

MoD spokesman Gen. Mohammad Radmanesh claimed in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA) on Sunday the Islamic State (IS) was not behind the escalating violence.

In fact, the defence official explained, the rising violence in Afghanistan was the handiwork of the Pakistan -based Haqqani network -- designated as a terrorist outfit by the US.

He claimed the Haqqanis were conducting attacks under the name of the IS in the war-torn country. “Based on our intelligence, they IS does not have the ability to carry out such attacks in the capital or its suburbs.”

Radmanesh remarked: “Unfortunately, regional intelligence agencies are trying to portray them as a powerful group. And it is very clear that Haqqani terrorist group is carrying out these activities under the name of IS.”

The growing in violence in Afghanistan had also roots in Pakistani-based religious schools, the MoD spokesman said, estimating the number of seminaries across the Durand Line at 10,000.

Some of the schools were involved in training militants for jihad in Afghanistan, the official alleged. For its part, Pakistan insists its military operations have targeted insurgents of all hues.

“Military-led counterterrorism operations have targeted terrorists indiscriminately including Haqqanis at a heavy cost of blood and treasure,” military spokesman Asif Ghafoor told VOA.

PAN Monitor/mud