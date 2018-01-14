Top online course provider edX comes to Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan state-run universities have been connected to one of the world ’s most influential providers of online courses, edX platform with technical help from USAID , an official said Sunday.

Founded in 2012 by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, edX is an online learning destination, offering high-quality courses from the world’s best universities and institutions to learners everywhere.

Higher Education Minister Najibullah Khwaja Omari on Sunday announced on day one of a three-day-long workshop introducing edX platform to Afghanistan universities.

He said four government-run universities in Kabul and universities of Balkh, Herat, Kandahar, Khost and Nangarhar had been so far linked to the program.

He said the second step would be covering the private universities, adding with implementation of the e-learning through edX website, further facilities and utilization from various courses would be provided to Afghan teachers and students free of cost.

“This platform helps our students to find access to learning material and modern lectures without any limitations of place and time and update their knowledge with the global trend.”

A video message from President Ashraf Ghani was also played at the ceremony, saying edX or ‘higher education for all’ was like establishing an air corridor or a fiber-optic network which would facilitate better teaching and education.

The president, while expressing gratitude to the MIT university for including Afghanistan into the platform, said: “This programme having 900 courses will be put at our teachers and students’ disposal.”

He asked professors at the workshop that in addition to using learning materials at the platform, create and include courses into edX made by them in order students in other states could utilize them.

He said the government was ready for investing in such programs and tasked the MCIT with paving the ground for free-of-cost internet services to teachers and students who had no access to the facility.

Mohammad Homayoon Qayoumi, senior advisor to the president on economical and infrastructural affairs, who was also present on the occasion, said currently about 12 million people around the globe took advantage from edX educational courses.

He said all universities across the world were not able to put their educational courses items into the website, but only major universities were allowed to do so. “Fortunately, Afghanistan is now one of them, which can upload learning materials.”

“Afghanistan is given the chance to rise and show itself not on regional level but on global level in a short span of time.”

