Daesh fighters killed in Nuristan, Kunar airstrikes

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): At least three Daesh -- or so-called Islamic State (IS) -- rebels have been killed in during an airstrike in eastern Nuristan province, an official said on Monday.

Mohammad Saeed Momand, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident raid by foreign forces happened in the Kan village of Want Waigal district late on Sunday.

He said three member of the IS recruitment wing were killed in the attack. Civilians suffered no casualties in the incident.

On the other hand, officials at the Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed some Daesh militants were also killed during Afghan forces airstrike in the Pech Dara district of Kunar province.

