Pakistan tops list of terror-aiding states, says Ibrahimi

KABUL (Pajhwok): A number of Wolesi Jirga members on Monday welcomed the UNSC delegation’s visit to Afghanistan , saying the trip indicated the country was still the focus of the international fraternity.

A high-level delegation of the UNSC arrived in Kabul two days back and according to officials, the team aims to study closely the situation in Afghanistan.

Abdul Sattar Darzabi, a public representative from Jawzjan province, said the UNSC delegation arrived in Kabul after sensing the ground realities and fearing the country could re-emerge as a terrorist sanctuary.

According to him, security problems in Syria had been controlled, but defeating terrorism in Afghanistan was not easy and the effort needed international support.

Jafar Mahdawi, an MP from Kabul, said: “The delegation’s trip has two aspects: It signifies Afghanistan’s importance to the world and shows the UNSC has realised that the country is on the verge of turning into a centre for proxy wars.”

He added: “The Afghans want the powerful UN Security Council to curb steps and designs aimed at changing Afghanistan into a centre of proxy wars or another Syria.”

Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, who met the team on Sunday, said during the meeting of heads of both houses of the parliament with the delegation, different issues including security, peace and election were discussed.

“The participants said the peace call was issued by the Afghan government. And there is weak willingness for peace in the region, the world and insurgents fighting against the Afghan government.

“Peace is still eluding Afghanistan and remains a challenge. Peace is part of government policy. The government has performed well in terms of peace based on people’s wishes.

“But the armed opposition doesn’t have even the slightest of will; because insurgents are not independent and act as a tool to promote the strategic interests of terrorism-supporting countries. It would be difficult prompting the rebels into joining dialogue.”

He claimed terrorism-supporting countries were known to all and Pakistan was at the top of such states. He accused Pakistan of providing safe havens for terrorists and pouring militants into the country.

Ibrahimi noted the Afghan forces had fought terrorism for a decade and a half with support from the international community and based on the decision of the UNSC.

But the global fraternity had been struggling to resolve the security crisis in Afghanistan, the speaker commented.

He said the delegation had come to Afghanistan to ascertain reasons why NATO forces could not overcome the challenge yet. “These reasons are well known to the Afghans: Some regional countries are aiding the menace.”

sns/mud