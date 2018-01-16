So far no direct talks with Taliban: Khapalwak

KABUL (Pajhwok): High Peace Council (HPC) secretary Mohammad Akram Khapalwak on Tuesday said no direct talks had taken place between the Afghan government and the Taliban so far.

His explanation comes days after Turkey hosted an informal meeting between representatives of Taliban factions and Afghan officials.

Khpalwak, addressing a two-day “National Consultative Conference of Civil Society , Youth and Women on Peace, accused Pakistan of unwilling to seek peace and stability in Afghanistan .

He alleged the neighbouring country was interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and did not want peace in Afghanistan.

Around 800 civil society activists from different provinces attended the conference.

The HPC secretary listed drugs, mafia groups, international terrorist organizations and foreign spy-networks as other factors not allowing peace to return to the country.

Referring to the peace talks in Turkey, Khaplawak said: “So far the Afghan government has not been directly involved in the talks and whenever the is felt a powerful HPC delegation will be formed and the people will be informed as well.”

He said militant groups, including the Taliban, had not responded positively to government offers for the revival of peace talks.

HPC chairman Mohammad Karim Khalili on the occasion stressed the need for an active role of the youth in advancing the peace process and added the youth could bring about peace revolution with their efforts.

He added the youth and women constituted the largest portion of the country’s population and no decision on peace would be made without their participation.

nh/ma