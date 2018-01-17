Pajhwok Services

Car bomb plot to target govt offices foiled in Khost

Security & Crime

Car bomb plot to target govt offices foiled in Khost

By
Mohammad Haroon
On
Jan 17, 2018 - 15:06

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): A Talibaninfo-icon plot to bomb a government department has been foiled in southeastern Khost province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police chief Brig. Gen. Mohammad Dawood Amin told Pajhwok Afghan News a surf type vehicle which was full of explosives had been captured in Musakhel district.

He said the car bomb was destined for Khost City, the provincial capital, but it was seized and defused before reaching target.

The police chief said no one had been arrested in connection with the explosives, but intelligence reports showed the target was government facilities.

Musakhel district chief Gulab Mangal said the car had been loaded in Gabar area of the district and confiscated as a result of intelligence reports.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

