Maiden Afghanistan-India Test scheduled for June 14-18

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan will play their maiden Test between match against India from June 14 to 18 in Bangalore, say officials of the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

The announcement came after a meeting between officials from BCCI and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in Delhi on Tuesday, The Asian Age reported on Wednesday.

Acting president of BCCI CK Khanna, treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry and senior member Rajiv Shukla were apparently kept out of the loop over the scheduling of the Test.

In December, BCCI agreed to host Afghanistan’s first Test, which would be played year after they were inducted as a full member by the International Cricket Council in June 2017.

At a joint press conference In New Delhi, officials from the two boards announced Bangalore as the venue for the Test. Chaudhry said: “At that point, there will be rains almost everywhere.”

With that in mind, he said, Bangalore emerged as the finest choice. The one-off Test will be known as the India-Afghanistan Friendship series.

ACB chairman Shukrullah Atif Mashal said: “It is a moment of great pride for us. We are playing our first Test in India.

“It will be a challenge (to play India) but a pleasant one. People in Afghanistan have been waiting to see the team play a Test and the fact that it will happen against India in India, is a dream situation.”

