Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Maiden Afghanistan-India Test scheduled for June 14-18

Sports

Maiden Afghanistan-India Test scheduled for June 14-18

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Jan 17, 2018 - 09:56

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon will play their maiden Test between match against India from June 14 to 18 in Bangalore, say officials of the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

The announcement came after a meeting between officials from BCCI and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in Delhi on Tuesday, The Asian Age reported on Wednesday.

Acting president of BCCI CK Khanna, treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry and senior member Rajiv Shukla were apparently kept out of the loop over the scheduling of the Test.

In December, BCCI agreed to host Afghanistan’s first Test, which would be played year after they were inducted as a full member by the International Cricket Council in June 2017.

At a joint press conference In New Delhi, officials from the two boards announced Bangalore as the venue for the Test. Chaudhry said: “At that point, there will be rains almost everywhere.”

With that in mind, he said, Bangalore emerged as the finest choice. The one-off Test will be known as the India-Afghanistan Friendship series.

ACB chairman Shukrullah Atif Mashal said: “It is a moment of great pride for us. We are playing our first Test in India.

“It will be a challenge (to play India) but a pleasant one. People in Afghanistan have been waiting to see the team play a Test and the fact that it will happen against India in India, is a dream situation.”

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Bangalore likely to host Afghanistan-India Test in June
U-19 World Cup: Afghanistan rout Pakistan in opener
Afghanistan take on Pakistan in U-19 WC opening match
ACB officially launches Afghanistan Premier League
Afghanistan stun Bangladesh ahead of U-19 WC

Download “Pajhwok” mobile App, on your smartphone to read and access latest news, features, interviews, videos and photos about Afghanistan.

   

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update