Pence backs Ghani’s move to engage with ousted Balkh governor

WASHINGTON (Pajhwok): US Vice-President Mike Pence Tuesday called President Ashraf Ghani and supported his effort to engage with Balkh Governor Atta Mohammad Noor and conduct a negotiated transition of leadership.

“Vice-President Pence and President Ghani discussed political leadership in Balkh. The VP emphasised his support for the Afghan government to engage with Noor and conduct a peacefully negotiated transition of leadership,” the White House.

During the call, the two leaders also discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and the impact of President Trump's South Asia strategy, the White House said in a statement.

Pence and Ghani commended the bravery and sacrifices that US, Coalition, and Afghan soldiers have made in fighting the insurgency and international terrorists, such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

“Pence and Ghani reaffirmed the enduring bonds and close alliance between the United States and Afghanistan,” the White House said.

The discussion was a continuation of the dialogue that Pence had with Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah in Kabul last month.

Pence highlighted Kabul's continued engagement and critical progress on necessary reforms, political inclusion, and preparations for forthcoming elections.

mud