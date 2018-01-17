Pajhwok Services

Pence backs Ghani’s move to engage with ousted Balkh governor

Governance & Politics

By
Lalit K Jha
On
Jan 17, 2018 - 09:22

WASHINGTON (Pajhwok): US Vice-President Mike Pence Tuesday called President Ashraf Ghani and supported his effort to engage with Balkh Governor Atta Mohammad Noor and conduct a negotiated transition of leadership.

“Vice-President Pence and President Ghani discussed political leadership in Balkh. The VP emphasised his support for the Afghan government to engage with Noor and conduct a peacefully negotiated transition of leadership,” the White House.

During the call, the two leaders also discussed the security situation in Afghanistaninfo-icon and the impact of President Trump's South Asia strategy, the White House said in a statement.

Pence and Ghani commended the bravery and sacrifices that US, Coalition, and Afghan soldiers have made in fighting the insurgency and international terrorists, such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

“Pence and Ghani reaffirmed the enduring bonds and close alliance between the United States and Afghanistan,” the White House said.

The discussion was a continuation of the dialogue that Pence had with Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah in Kabulinfo-icon last month.

Pence highlighted Kabul's continued engagement and critical progress on necessary reforms, political inclusion, and preparations for forthcoming elections.

