8 of a family killed, wounded in Herat explosion

Storai Karimi
Jan 18, 2018 - 15:26

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): At least five members of a family were killed and three others injured in a landmine explosion in the Shindand district of western Herat province, an official said on Thursday.

Jilani Farhad, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the casualties resulted from a landmine that exploded inside a residence in the Zirkoh area of the district .

According to him, the explosion left five members of the family dead, including children and womeninfo-icon. Rhree others were wounded in the incident, he said.

Farhad added owners of the house, in which the blast took place, were relatives of Talibaninfo-icon insurgents. However, he said, the cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

