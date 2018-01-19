Pajhwok Services

5 Al-Qaeda members killed in overnight Nangarhar raid

Security & Crime

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
Jan 19, 2018 - 12:06

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Five members of Al-Qaeda Network have been killed in Afghan and foreign security forces joint operation in the Sherzado district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Friday.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the raid was conducted on Thursday night in the Toato locality.

One Afghan, a Pakistani and three Chechens Al-Qaeda members had been killed in the overnight raid, he said, adding  two suspected individuals had been arrested during the raid.

According to Khogyani the dead Al-Qaeda members had been assigned to prepare militants for suicide and other terrorist attacks.

Khogyani added the killed Afghan member of the group was identified as Mulla Sondai known as Seraj and he was in-charge of propaganda campaign.

Security forces had recovered four AK-47 assault rifles, one machine gun, one pistol and other ammunitions during the raid, he said.

Khogyani assured that security forces and civilians remained unhurt during the raid. Al-Qaeda has not yet spoken about the incident.

nh

 

