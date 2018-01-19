Hundreds athletes participate in Kabul mountain climbing

KABUL (Pajhwok): The first-ever mountain climbing competition held on Friday in the Kurkh mountain in west of capital Kabul in hundreds of athletes participated.

Over one thousand male and female athletes participated in the show. The event was arranged by the Municipality Department in the area.

Earlier the municipality had arranged a marathon race as part of entertainment and sports events and the climbing was the second initiative.

Najibullah Alkozai, the organizer of the competition said the purpose of the event was to encourage youth to participating in sport events and spread awareness among them regarding mountain climbing.

Mohammad Yaqout, the first position holder in the competition said: “It was the first competition of mountain climbing in which I participated and grabbed the first position.”

“I want to see more development in sports and wish to take part in global event and earn pride for my country on international level,” he said.

The municipality official pledged to arrange more sport events for the encouragement of youth.

