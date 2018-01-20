Pajhwok Services

Senators accuse Russia of ‘two-faced’ Afghan policy

Governance & Politics

By
Mohammad Halim Karimi
On
Jan 20, 2018 - 20:13

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Some Meshrano Jirgainfo-icon or upper house of Parliament members on Saturday accused Russia of ‘double-dealing’ in its policy towards Afghanistaninfo-icon, alleging “Moscow provides arms to Talibaninfo-icon and talks of peace in Afghanistan.’

The senators accused Russia of two-faced policy after Farah governor told the BBC in an interview that arms and binoculars recovered from the Taliban by security forces were Russian made.

The governor had linked the surge in security forces’ fatalities due to Taliban’s the use of night mode equipment against the security forces.

Also US and NATOinfo-icon forces commander in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson had recently said he did not refused the Russian armed support to the Taliban.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement last week demanded negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban to end the decades old conflict in Afghanistan. Moscow also offered to host the dialogue between the two parties.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulove during a meeting in India said: “I don’t think so we have an influence on Taliban, but we are certainly worried about situation in Afghanistan and were ready to host direct dialogue between the Taliban and Afghan government. There was no evidence to show Russian support to the Taliban.”

Morgulove, however, confirmed Russia’s contact with the Taliban for the sake of Russian citizens in Afghanistan and cooperation in the peace process.

Criticizing Russia’s role in the Afghan conflict, lawmaker Nisar Ahmad Haris told today’s Meshrano Jirga session that Russia should first announce its support for the international alliance against terrorism in Afghanistan before talking about negotiations between the Taliban and the government.

He said: “If the Russians want to help us against militants -- the creation of regional countries --- bring them to the table of talks, first they [Russians] should stop providing them light and heavy weapons.”

Lawmaker Juma Din Gayanwal said peace talks had been made a joke these days as they were arranged in many Turkey, France, UAE, etc.

He said Russia was arming the Taliban and Pakistaninfo-icon and at the same time talked about peace in Afghanistan.

Lawmaker Anar Kali Hunaryar said peace talks should be led by Afghanistan and international pressure on Pakistan should be increased so that the neighbouring country launch a sincere fight against terrorism.

