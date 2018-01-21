18 people mysteriously killed in Balkh checkpoint

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Eighteen people, mostly uprising members and local police, have been killed mysteriously in the Sholgar district of northern Balkh province, sources said on Sunday.

The Sholgar district chief Saraj Abid said ALP personnel, uprising members and local residents had gathered at an uprising forces post in Bozbay area of the district late on Saturday night.

He had no idea who and how the 18 individuals were killed inside the post.

Police spokesman Sherjan Durrani told Pajhwok the dead included public uprising group members and ALP personnel. He said no clash had taken place in the area and the victims might have been poisoned.

However, Jafar, a resident of the locality, said Taliban insurgents stormed the uprising forces security check-post in the area on Saturday night.

He said “local boys, uprising members and ALP personnel were inside the check-post and they were talking when militants attacked them.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban’s spokesman, confirmed the attack in a tweet by one of the group fighters. He claimed 18 policemen were killed and their weapons captured by the rebels.

